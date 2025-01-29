Triple H to bring back icon after 636 days at WWE Royal Rumble for eliminating Logan Paul? Exploring the possibility

Royal Rumble is WWE's first premium live event of the year, which officially kicks off The Road to WrestleMania. It is the spectacle where legends rise and icons return. This year's show is stacked with several star-studded names and one of them is Logan Paul. Triple H could bring back a celebrity megastar to the extravaganza, someone who could end up being Paul's worst nightmare.

Bad Bunny could make his highly anticipated return at the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year. The pop culture icon last appeared in WWE at the Backlash 2023 Premium Live Event in May. In a shocking turn of events, he could show up as a surprise entrant in the Rumble match this Saturday in Indianapolis and go on to eliminate Logan Paul from the contest.

The speculation of it happening arose due to what transpired between the two a few weeks ago. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny expressed his desire to return to WWE for a match. The Maverick responded to it, asking the Puerto Rican star to get in the ring with him. Since then, fans have also been clamoring to see the two megastars compete in a match.

There is a good possibility that Royal Rumble could be the place where WWE might sow the seeds of their potential WrestleMania match. Bad Bunny eliminating Logan Paul from the 30-Man Rumble Match and crushing the latter's dream of headlining The Show of Shows could mark the onset of their rivalry. WWE can use this angle to build up a blockbuster match.

However, the abovementioned angle is speculation at this point. Will the WWE Universe see Bad Bunny's return after 636 days at Indianapolis this weekend? Only time will tell.

Triple H to put Logan Paul in a jaw-dropping moment at Royal Rumble?

Over the years, Royal Rumble has witnessed several intriguing moments that left fans utterly stunned. Whether it's Kofi Kingston's bizarre survival instincts from getting eliminated or superstars pulling off record-breaking eliminations, fans have seen almost everything.

WWE could be planning for something similar this year with Logan Paul in the spotlight. The Maverick is known for his high-flying actions, which often leave fans speechless. During the match, there could be a moment when he might be on the verge of an elimination. However, the 29-year-old could somehow land outside the ring without his feet touching the ground.

Following that, Logan Paul could pull off a jaw-dropping move, potentially a long high-flying jump from a point outside the ring to the ring to avoid an elimination. Besides, he could also create a new record of being the longest survivor in the history of the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Regardless of what happens, the social media megastar is likely to do something that would grab eyeballs. It will be interesting to see what unfolds this Saturday at Indianapolis when 30 WWE Superstars will battle to punch their tickets to WrestleMania 41.

