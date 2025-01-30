Triple H to bring back iconic match after 18 years at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

The first stop on the Road to WrestleMania 41 is almost here, and Triple H will likely have big plans for the event. The Royal Rumble will determine how a part of the match card looks at The Show of Shows. The Game may have a master plan that may include the return of an iconic match after 18 years, involving two social media sensations.

The iconic Hair vs. Hair Match last took place at WrestleMania 23. It saw former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and current President of the United States, Donald Trump, place a bet with their hair on the line. On McMahon's side was Umaga, while Trump had Bobby Lashley in his corner. This time around, social media stars Speed and Kai Cenat could place the same bet.

As revealed recently, Speed and Kai Cenat have been invited to the Royal Rumble. The two stars are excited about the PLE, and Cenat even hinted at a potential confrontation with his fellow streamer. Assuming such a scenario plays out, Triple H could intervene before the two influencers trade blows and suggest a match at WrestleMania 41.

Speed and Cenat can choose wrestlers to fight on their behalf and stream the match from ringside. Of course, like with the WrestleMania 23 match, their hair will be on the line. But at this point, it is nothing more than speculation.

Triple H will headline the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

Whether or not he books a Hair vs. Hair Match for WrestleMania 23, Triple H is bound to be busy. After all, WrestleMania 41 will be WWE's biggest show of the calendar year, and The Cerebral Assassin will want it to be nothing short of incredible. The Game is also set to receive a huge honor ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

The 55-year-old is all set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Of course, this will not be his first induction. He was first enshrined in the elite club in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X. Now, he will be honored for his contributions to the industry as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Given all that he has done for pro wrestling, Triple H is undoubtedly worthy of the Hall of Fame induction. It would be great to see him honored and praised by his peers on the night.

