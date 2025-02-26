Triple H to bring back legendary duo on WWE RAW for a historic match at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

WWE officially announced its partnership with TNA before WrestleMania 41, which opened up the possibility of many dream matches. With The Hardy Boyz's successful return on this week's NXT, Triple H might have plans for a big match at 'Mania. He might be planning for the first-ever Ultimate X bout at 'Mania, with the Hardys competing for the World Tag Team Title.

The Hardy Boyz appeared on this week's episode of NXT to face No Quarter Catch Crew. This marked their first WWE appearance together as a team since 2019. Moreover, it was announced that Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy would face Fraxiom at Roadblock in a TNA World Tag Team Title bout. After their match at MSG, the Hardys might confront the WWE World Tag Team Champions.

The tag team title scene on RAW has been underwhelming for nearly a year. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh held the gold for a long time and rarely defended it on TV before losing it to The War Raiders. To make the title picture compelling, Triple H might bring the Hardys on RAW. The legendary duo's comeback could lead to an Ultimate X match at WrestleMania for the World Tag Team Championship.

The match might feature multiple teams to make it more interesting. For those unaware, the bout was created by TNA Wrestling.

What would a potential Ultimate X match at WrestleMania look like?

The Ultimate X match is similar to a ladder match. It is mainly used by TNA Wrestling's X division and is considered its signature bout. In the contest, two cables are connected to metal structures at the four corners of the ring. A championship belt or big red X sign is suspended above the squared circle where the cables meet.

The match is usually contested by three or more people, and the first person or team to take possession of the suspended object is declared the winner. Triple H could set up a multi-team Ultimate X bout at WrestleMania for the World Tag Team Championship. Top tandems like the Hardys and The Judgment Day could be featured in the match.

It will be great to potentially see the iconic Ultimate X match at a WWE event for the first time. Fans are eager to see whether the WWE-TNA partnership will make it possible.

