Triple H to bring back released WWE star as a heel and make him the leader of The New Day? Possible scenario explored

Under Triple H's creative leadership, The New Day turned heel and stood against their own faction member Big E, which sparked major heat for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods among the WWE Universe. Kingston and Woods are part of the RAW roster and are in a feud with LWO currently. Amid this, there are assumptions that Triple H could bring back the recently released WWE star Odyssey Jones as a heel and make him the leader of The New Day.

Ad

In September last year, the 30-year-old wrestler was released from World Wrestling Entertainment after domestic abuse allegations were leveled against him. However, during a recent conversation on the Burn After Rolling podcast, Jones disclosed that he is willing to take another chance for a WWE return and wouldn't deny an offer if he got one.

This indicates that if Triple H offers the former RAW star another chance, he is ready and willing to make his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

Before he was released, Odyssey was primarily engaged in the storyline with Kofi and Xavier and was seemingly portrayed as the latest member of The New Day. Meanwhile, this time, if The Game plans to bring back Jones, it's possible that Triple H could bring him back as a villainous star. He could join sides with the former tag team champions and become the leader of The New Day.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This angle allows WWE to not only make Kingston and Woods' storyline even bigger but could also help Odyssey have a solid comeback. As of this writing, it's important to note that no reports have hinted at a comeback or WWE's interest in having Jones back in WWE.

It will be interesting to see how this unfolds next as we move towards WrestleMania 41.

Triple H has already made a big mistake with The New Day's current storyline in WWE, feels veteran

During the latest conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling With Russo, Vince Russo talked about the current New Day storyline. He stated how Triple H's regime has already made a major mistake with this storyline by not having Big E on WWE television.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While The Power of Positivity surely can't wrestle in the squared circle, he could at least bring in a new team on his behalf to clash against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Big E's absence from television during The Road to WrestleMania and not introducing backing another alliance or a replacement team is a major mistake, according to Russo.

Fans will have to wait and see how this storyline moves in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback