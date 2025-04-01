  • home icon
  Triple H to bring back WWE faction after 24 years following RAW star's gimmick change? Exploring the possibility

Triple H to bring back WWE faction after 24 years following RAW star's gimmick change? Exploring the possibility

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Apr 01, 2025 11:57 GMT
Triple H could bring a forgotten faction back to RAW [Image credits: WWE.com]
Triple H could bring a forgotten faction back to RAW [Image credits: WWE.com]

The Triple H era has brought many surprises to WWE. From the return of CM Punk to the company's move to Netflix, it is hard to predict what will happen next with the promotion. With that in mind, could The Game bring back a faction after 24 years simply because of a RAW star's gimmick change?

The answer to this question is potentially yes, as the RAW star is Zoey Stark. As for the faction, it is none other than the Right to Censor. The group, which consisted of Stevie Richards, Barry Buchanan, The Godfather, Val Venis, Ivory, and The Kat, was a parody of the real-life Parents Television Council, who were at odds with WWE back in the early 2000s.

The gimmick lasted only a year, from 2000 to 2001, but could make a comeback thanks to Zoey Stark's potential character change. Stark has been pretty active on social media recently, calling out other female superstars over their choice of ring gear. So far, she has criticized both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to capitalize on this, Triple H could have her lead a faction, similar to Right to Censor, or use the same name and position Stark as the new leader.

Stark hasn't been seen on TV since her time with Pure Fusion Collective, whose leader, Sonya Deville, was recently released. Bringing her back as the leader of her own faction would be an interesting move on Triple H's part.

She could potentially lead a band of other RAW stars who aren't doing much on the show, like Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and the currently injured Kiana James. However, at the end of the day, this is just speculation.

Triple H recently introduced a new all-women faction on SmackDown

Should Triple H push for a Zoey Stark-led all-women faction, it won't be the first one he is introducing in 2025. The Cerebral Assassin recently introduced the WWE Universe to a new faction on SmackDown, one led by Chelsea Green.

The Hot Mess has been busy since assuming office as the Women's United States Champion. Fortunately, she has a well-equipped "Secret Hervice" backing her. Having recently added Alba Fyre to her cabinet, which included herself and Piper Niven, Chelsea Green now leads the group known as "The Green Regime."

It will be interesting to see just how long The Green Regime can remain in power, and, as mentioned earlier, any new factions will present themselves as worthy challengers.

Edited by Arsh Das
