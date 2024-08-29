Triple H to bring back a WWE legend ahead of WarGames for a huge announcement? Exploring the possibility

Triple H and WWE have announced that the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event will take place in Vancouver on November 30. WarGames has replaced the traditional format and has led to more exciting matches.

Last year's edition saw the return of CM Punk after nearly a decade away from the Stamford-based company and this year we expect the event to be equally stunning.

Thus, we could see Triple H bring a WWE legend back to make an announcement for one of the WarGames matches. This legend is none other than William Regal.

William Regal remains a fan favorite in WWE

William Regal always had an active role in WWE, either inside the ring or backstage. Even in an executive role, we had seen him make regular appearances on the main shows and become a fan favorite.

After a stint with AEW, Regal has returned to the Stamford-based company, but he works backstage. Thus, an in-ring return, even if it would be just for an announcement, could create even more hype for the event.

Triple H bringing him back could lead to an on-screen return for William Regal

As we said, it has been quite a while since we last saw William Regal on TV, whether this was in AEW or WWE.

Thus, Triple H bringing him back for WarGames could pave the way for an on-screen comeback for the WWE executive, likely in a GM role.

It could create a new angle in the Roman Reigns and Bloodline storyline

Roman Reigns has returned to WWE after four months off and has started a feud with Solo Sikoa and the new version of The Bloodline. We expect this feud to intensify going forward and William Regal's appearance could create a blockbuster match.

Thus, we could see The Game and the creative team have Solo Sikoa assault William Regal after an announcement about a WarGames match between the new Bloodline against the OG Bloodline, leading to Roman Reigns coming to his aid and fighting Solo.

