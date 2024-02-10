Triple H to call back close friend after 182 days to help battle The Rock? Exploring major return

Triple H made it clear last night on SmackDown that he is the only person who calls the shots in WWE. The Rock's current position on the TKO Board of Directors means that he has a slight amount of power in the company, but The Game has the final say.

There is clearly a power struggle brewing between the two men, and while many fans believe that Triple H could step back into the ring against The Rock, this isn't the case. Triple H has a heart defibrillator, which means that he is unable to step back into the ring and risk his health.

That means that if this match was to happen, then The Game would need a proxy. That could be his close friend Sheamus, who hasn't wrestled a match for WWE since August 18.

Sheamus has nothing to return to in WWE at the moment since The Brawling Brutes have split, Pete Dunne has changed his character and Ridge Holland has headed back to NXT.

The Irish Star appears to be ready to make his WWE return and could be the man chosen by The Game since the two men are close friends outside of the ring and were regular workout buddies in his earlier career.

There are a number of men that Triple H could call upon, including Bron Breakker, who he was seen talking to last night on SmackDown, but given his history with Sheamus, he knows that he is loyal and he can trust him to get the job done.

Will Triple H and The Rock come to blows on WWE SmackDown?

It was revealed last night on SmackDown that The Rock will make his return to TV as part of next week's show, which could be where this story begins to heat up. The Rock and The CCO came face to face following the Press Conference when The WWE legend launched a foul-mouthed rant at the WWE CCO.

Will the same thing happen next week on SmackDown? Or will The Game ensure that he has the backup waiting in the wings to make sure that The Bloodline is not able to take over SmackDown?

