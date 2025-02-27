Triple H can cancel Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins: What could he have in store for WrestleMania 41 instead?

Roman Reigns hasn't been on WWE television since the Men's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis earlier this month. Reigns was eliminated along with Seth Rollins by CM Punk. After this, The Visionary Stomped Reigns' head brutally twice, writing him off TV. This led fans to believe that a match between the two might happen at WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns has been advertised to appear on the March 21 and 28 editions of SmackDown. If the Undisputed Tribal Chief doesn't return before March 21, the Triple H-led creative team could build Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for The Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns could then return to SmackDown on March 21 to reignite his feud with Drew McIntyre. The former world champions had a memorable rivalry in 2022. The Scottish Warrior has been on a manhunt, going after Reigns and his allies for the past few months. McIntyre also joined SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window earlier this month. This feud could culminate in a great WrestleMania match considering the history between the two stars.

This is, of course, assuming that Punk, Rollins, and Drew will not win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this weekend.

Paul Heyman sends a message to Roman Reigns

Amid his absence from WWE TV, Paul Heyman sent a special message to his Tribal Chief via X (FKA Twitter). The Wiseman reacted to a visual of Mickey Mouse throwing up the iconic One Sign.

"#MickeyMouse acknowledges The #TribalChief, @WWERomanReigns!" Heyman wrote.

Fans have been missing The Head of The Table in his absence. There have been rumors that he will return at the Elimination Chamber PLE and seek revenge on Seth Rollins.

With the Chamber only being a few days away, fans are excited to see what The Game has in store for them at the last PLE before WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see which star earns a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title.

