Triple H can confirm he has ended popular WWE star's push on SmackDown this week

As WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H has pushed many stars who were floundering under the previous regime. One of those performers who has thrived under The Game's creative leadership is LA Knight.

With fans heavily behind him, The Megastar has had show-stealing matches against stars such as Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, and more over the past couple of years, as well as two US Title wins.

However, after losing the US Title at WrestleMania 41 to Jacob Fatu last month and losing to a debuting JC Mateo on last week's SmackDown, LA Knight's push may soon be coming to an end. The Cerebral Assassin may put the final nail in the coffin of Knight's push this week by having him fail to qualify for the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. The former US Champion is set to face Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black in a Triple Threat MITB Qualifying Match this Friday on SmackDown.

Triple H is not a fan of LA Knight, claims WWE veteran

While LA Knight has had many big moments under the creative guidance of The Game, some claim that the WWE Hall of Famer is not the biggest supporter of The Megastar.

Speaking on a recent edition of BroDown, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that he had heard that The King of Kings was not a big fan of Knight.

"I heard this week. I got some dirt. Triple H does not like LA Knight. Yeah, because LA Knight is not one of those guys that falls in line, and he speaks his mind if he thinks something is bad. And Triple H is not a fan of LA Knight. And I think that’s why we always see a stop and go, and a stop and go, and a stop and go. It’s like Triple H will let him go so far and then purposely pull the reins back. But yeah, I heard Triple H was not a big fan of the guy,” he said. [12:14–13:02]

Check out the full video below:

While there may be some validity behind these comments, LA Knight has certainly been positioned as one of the top male stars over the past couple of years. Having built a strong connection with the WWE Universe, it will certainly be hard for The Game to push him to the wayside.

