Triple H to cancel huge reunion to form a blockbuster new team? Exploring the possibility

Triple H may have to change some major plans following WWE SmackDown. It has long been rumored that The Game hopes to reunite Penta and Rey Fenix, collectively known as The Lucha Brothers, at some point in the near future.

The two stars debuted in WWE this year, but a few months apart and on separate brands. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the pair to finally team up in World Wrestling Entertainment, but a new direction may delay that. Instead, Triple H may need to run with the Rey Fenix and Andrade tag team.

El Idolo and Fenix teamed up on Friday Night SmackDown tonight. The pair took on Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. DIY and the duo of lucha stars put on a fantastic match that stole the show. This is particularly impressive given that SmackDown hosted three title bouts.

As tempting as it may be to unite The Lucha Brothers, that reunion should wait for the time being. It is rare to assemble a team with minimal foundation, and they gel together so well. A veteran like Triple H certainly knows that.

A Lucha Brothers reunion can happen at any time. Now, however, would be the time for The Game to do something fresh. Rey Fenix and Andrade could very well be a tag team moving forward based on their successful debut.

Triple H could have Penta focus on Seth Rollins' stable while Rey Fenix chases tag team gold

It is worth noting that Rey Fenix and Andrade not only battled DIY on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, but Triple H also booked them to win. Since Ciampa and Gargano are multi-time tag team champions, that seems like a big deal.

In theory, this could immediately put the duo into title contention. The Street Profits are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown, but the division is flourishing with tons of great teams that El Idolo and Fenix could work with.

Meanwhile, Penta has enough on his plate at the moment himself. The luchador is currently feuding with Seth Rollins' faction on RAW. That means he has issues with The Visionary, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.

For now, the two parties focusing on their individual directions may be for the best. Down the line, however, it could lead to a blockbuster six-man tag team match. The Lucha Brothers and Andrade vs. Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker could be truly spectacular. Triple H must resist reuniting the brothers for now, however, and after SmackDown, he very well might be willing to do exactly that.

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

