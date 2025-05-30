Triple H to cancel Money in the Bank for personal reasons? Exploring possible major change in WWE's plans

The Money in the Bank concept is in its 20th year, turning from just a gimmick match to an entire premium live event dedicated to it. However, a recent report suggests that the gimmick match may undergo major changes in the future because of Triple H.

In a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes reported that the future of Money in the Bank was in jeopardy. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is not a huge fan of the concept of having a briefcase that can be cashed in at any point, any time, and any place in the next 365 days.

During his in-ring career, Triple H was never a part of a Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He was also never at the receiving end of a successful cash-in. It's unclear why he doesn't like the concept, but it may be due to the limited ways of booking the winners.

It has been used as a scapegoat for injured champions, and failed cash-ins have ruined some pushes. However, it's worth noting that not all cash-ins have been bad, and there are some memorable ones like Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 or Damian Priest at WrestleMania XL.

A potential change that can happen is that The Game may cancel the PLE and limit MITB matches to every second year, alternating with the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. However, this is mere speculation at this point.

The 2025 Money in the Bank Ladder Matches are almost set

This year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on June 7. Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, and Seth Rollins have already booked their places in the Men's MITB Ladder Match, with one more RAW and SmackDown Superstar expected to qualify.

On the other hand, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez have secured their spots in the Women's MITB Ladder Match. One more participant from each brand will be determined this Friday and on the coming Monday.

The qualifying matches for SmackDown this week are Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu and Jade Cargill vs. Naomi vs. Nia Jax.

