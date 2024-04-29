Triple H has the chance to book a unique angle following Backlash; 31-year-old star must move to WWE RAW for it

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will mark the second night of the WWE Draft 2024 and Triple H could unravel huge shockers. One of the surprises might come in the form of a 31-year-old star becoming RAW's first acquisition on the final night of the 2024 Draft.

Jade Cargill could become the first pick of Monday Night RAW, which would pave the way for Triple H to book a unique angle following Backlash 2024. The former TBS Champion's path with Bianca Belair would also diverge if she is moved to the red brand during the WWE Draft.

However, the two superstars will battle The Kabuki Warriors at the Backlash premium live event for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Cargill and Belair could capture the title, which could give rise to a baffling situation given the fact that both women would potentially be on different rosters after the 2024 Draft.

With them holding the Women's Tag Team Title, they would be eligible to appear on both brands. However, the interesting thing would be that should Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair lose the championship, it would mark their separation, with the WWE Draft rules coming into immediate effect.

Neither would they receive a rematch nor would they cross paths again due to being on different rosters. However, it could potentially lead to fans seeing a different set of matches involving both stars and a future showdown down the line, especially if either of them were to turn on each other.

Therefore, Cargill must move to the red brand during the WWE Draft 2024, as this could give rise to a unique angle following Backlash that could transcend the realm of storytelling under Triple H's regime.

How could Triple H get the maximum benefit from Jade Cargill's move to WWE RAW?

Jade Cargill getting drafted to Monday Night RAW and going on to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash could give rise to an interesting situation. This would raise the stakes, as Cargill and Belair would have to give their absolute best to defend the title, or else they would be separated.

This could help Triple H elevate the Women's Tag Team Championship, which has been called cursed in the past. Moreover, it would allow The Game to establish sheer dominance in the WWE women's division and rejuvenate the tag team division, with Belair and Cargill being the champions.

This would also sow the seeds for a blockbuster match between both juggernauts at some point, which is seemingly inevitable. Besides, Big Jade being Monday Night RAW's first pick would significantly elevate her stature and give her momentum in the Stamford-based promotion.

It would also be a big deal for the red brand, with RAW moving to Netflix next year. Hence, Triple H could yield maximum benefit from Jade Cargill moving to WWE's flagship show during the second night of the WWE Draft 2024.