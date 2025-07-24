Triple H has a chance to right a wrong at WWE SummerSlam this year

Triple H has done a brilliant job as the Creative Head of WWE over the past few months. The Game has delivered everything the fans have been waiting for, featuring some of the most grueling rivalries and matches in the best way possible, on the stage that the match deserves to be on.The Game has managed to book some of the most incredible moments, including John Cena’s massive heel turn and the recent character transformation of R-Truth. However, Triple H has made some mistakes in the past few months. And one of them is The Rock’s absence from the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena saga at WrestleMania. After Cena’s heel turn and alliance with the Final Boss at Elimination Chamber, the Brahma Bull was needed in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All.However, rather than the Rock, Travis Scott made an appearance and pulled out what fans expected the Final Boss to do. Triple H now has an opportunity to rectify his mistake from WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes is set to challenge John Cena in a WrestleMania rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight at SummerSlam.This is the perfect chance for The Game to right what he did wrong, and bring out the Rock to finally continue the storyline between Rhodes and Rock and Cena. This could be the perfect way for the Game to enhance the hints of the American Nightmare’s heel turn, and a potential title victory if the Rock betrays John Cena and helps him lose the match.A potential return of the Final Boss would undoubtedly open up a plethora of opportunities for the company moving forward, with a chance of a match between Cena and The Rock also opening up. Time will tell if Triple H will bring back the Final Boss at SummerSlam.Disappointing update on The Rock’s future in WWEThe Rock has not appeared in WWE since his massive alliance with John Cena at Elimination Chamber. Fans have been waiting for the Final Boss to make his comeback and continue his storyline, but the legend has not been able to fit in a return in his tight schedule.A recent update on the Brahma Bull’s potential return has now left the fans disappointed. As per an update from BodySlam.net, The Rock won’t be returning to the company shortly. This has left many discussing the disappointment that the Final Boss did not return.However, given The Rock is a member of the TKO Board of Directors, he could make his comeback anytime he wants. Fans will have to wait and see if the Brahma Bull has a return to WWE on his card anytime soon.