Triple H to change creative direction after this week's WWE RAW? Analyzing potential move

Triple H has maybe given us a hint of new creative direction this week on WWE RAW. Last night, we saw something we hadn't seen in many months. Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch main evented the flagship show in an intense falls count anywhere match.

For quite some time, the main event scene on Monday nights has been dominated by The Judgment Day. However, Stark and Lynch broke that run last night, which could be a sign of a major change in WWE's plans. The women's division, from time and time again, has proven they can blow the roof off when given the main event spot.

Questions about female superstars main eventing the show have been raised constantly. During the SummerSlam press conference, Triple H claimed he doesn't look at gender while making a match card. He just looks at what that particular talent is delivering at the moment.

Looking at the women's division right now, most of them have stepped up to their tasks. Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have put on a brilliant generational rivalry that has lasted months. The Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley feud has created its own buzz.

On SmackDown, IYO SKY defeated Zelina Vega in a brilliantly fought contest; she looks to be a promising champ for the future. Chelsea Green has created a small space of her own. It finally looks like Triple H will pull the trigger on women.

WWE Hall of Famer feels Triple H is right in not letting the women main WrestleMania

Equal opportunities and pay in sports is a debate at its highest, and it looks like it won't be settled anytime soon.

WWE fans this year were very disappointed that Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair didn't headline WrestleMania Night One instead of The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, a WWE Hall of Famer has given her views on this.

Wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze gave her views on this. She stated that even though she is a woman, her thoughts were similar to those of Triple H.

"It’s not that I’m going to take Triple H’s side, but women want equality and women want what everyone else has, and because rightfully so in a world and where we’re at. However, I’m going to go back to where you have to prove that you can do that spot. So people and women and everybody feel that, ‘Hey, we’ve earned this spot. We need to main event’, or ‘Hey, straight from the Royal Rumble, we get a spot.’ But you gotta ask yourself this question and everybody out there. 'Is a match or a storyline strong enough to carry a main event at WrestleMania?'" said Blayze.

With the women main eventing RAW last night, one thing is sure: if the women win the trust of Triple H and the audience, they will main event any show.

