Triple H to come out of retirement to face The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the possibility

The Rock and Triple H's interaction at the WWE WrestleMania 40 press event has got the fans buzzing. Let's see if a dream match between the two could realistically happen.

At the WWE WrestleMania 40 press event, The Rock pushed to face Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All, slapped Cody Rhodes, and later had a heated interaction with Triple H, demanding that he fix things. The Game didn't stay silent and fired veiled shots at The Great One on WWE SmackDown. The incident made fans recall the long-term rivalry between the two legends.

However, for the fans wanting to see the dream match, it is safe to say it will not happen. The Game suffered severe heart failure due to a genetic issue and pneumonia back in 2021, after which he officially retired from in-ring competition.

While wrestlers often come out of retirement – prime examples being Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Stone Cold Steve Austin – that may not be the case here.

The King of Kings has a defibrillator placed inside his chest to restore his heartbeat to standard frequency in case of a cardiac event. This is enough to explain how serious of a heart problem he suffers. Returning to the ring may risk hospitalization or even death, so it is safe to say that he will unfortunately never wrestle again.

Ways to continue Triple H and The Rock's rivalry up to WWE WrestleMania 40

Professional wrestling's history is evidence that rivalries don't necessarily have to involve the rivals wrestling inside a squared circle. Dwayne Johnson could still feud with Hunter as part of a corporate battle in WWE.

Triple H tried to ensure fans that he is the supreme power in Titanland and he alone had the authority to make decisions. However, The Rock may try to abuse his power as a TKO board member, resulting in a corporate feud between the two legends.

The feud could involve the likes of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, considering what happened at WWE's WrestleMania 40 press event. The conclusion will likely happen at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

