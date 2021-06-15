NXT Superstar was ready to be disowned by her family to join WWE

Following an exceptional NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Triple H had high praise for all the NXT Superstars involved. In particular, he singled out NXT Superstar Xia Li.

Speaking on the post NXT TakeOver: In Your House media call, Triple H showered praise on Xia Li.

Li had a great match defeating Mercedes Martinez, thus avenging her defeat at the Mae Young Classic in 2017. The Chinese professional wrestler displayed both her in-ring ability and athleticism.

During the media call, Triple H commended Xia Li for her passion and her resilience, revealing that she was willing to be disowned by her own family in order to find success in WWE.

"They were telling me about her part of the interview and they asked her, “Does your family know you’re here?” She said, “No.” What would happen if you get this opportunity and are going to have to move to the United States? It was like they would disown her. She said, 'At this point, now this has become my dream. I would have to tell them that this is my dream and I have to do this.' We gave her the call and she had to go handle all of that with her family and, against everybody’s wishes, sort of follow her dreams and come here to a place where she knew just the other nationals that came with her, and learn the language and learn every aspect of this and she’s been grinding ever since," said Triple H (H/T: Inside the Ropes)

It's great to see Xia Li pursuing her dreams and joining WWE.

Triple H wants to bring Samoa Joe back to NXT

Reports recently surfaced that WWE will be re-signing former NXT Champion Samoa Joe. PWInsider has confirmed that the company will be bringing back the Samoan Submission Specialist.

It's also believed that Triple H was not too happy with WWE's decision to release Joe. In fact, he seems to be playing a pivotal role in bringing the former champion back to NXT.

There have been rumors that Samoa Joe could be taking up the role of the next GM of the black and gold brand. These rumors gathered further interest after William Regal hinted at the end of In NXT TakeOver: Your House, that he wants to change brands.

Either way, it looks like Samoa Joe is on his way back to NXT and Triple H cannot wait to have him there.

