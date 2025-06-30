Triple H has completely botched one of WWE’s greatest ever heel turns

A major title change took place on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The iconic heel duo, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (The New Day), lost their WWE World Tag Team Championship titles to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. It was a high-voltage contest with ups and downs, but Balor and McDonagh eventually had the last laugh.

However, this was one of the worst runs for a top heel tag team in WWE. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel in December last year on The New Day's anniversary. The duo won the World Tag Team Championship from The War Raiders on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

However, since the win, the two defended their gold only once, and that too on RAW—on the May 26 edition of the show in a Triple Threat match against The Creed Brothers and The War Raiders. What's more surprising is that WWE didn't book The New Day for a title defence at any PLE in the last two months. In fact, since their shocking heel turn, Kofi and Xavier Woods were not part of any mainstream storyline on RAW, and they were hardly booked on the red brand either.

The fans were already tired of this booking for The New Day, who have the distinction of being 13-time Tag Team Champions, a record in the Stamford-based promotion. This was the first time they had won the gold as heels, and it was no doubt one of their worst runs as champions. Triple H undoubtedly botched one of the best heel turns ever by not booking them properly since their win at WrestleMania 41.

And then having them lose the titles to The Judgment Day without any storyline with the heel faction was another poor booking by Triple H's creative team. It wouldn't be wrong to say that The New Day's heel turn started on a high last year, but their reign as champions ended on a dismal note on RAW tonight. It will be worth watching how Hunter books Woods and Kingston on the show in the future.

Big E reacts to The New Day's loss on WWE RAW

The New Day's loss invoked a quick response from their former ally, Big E, who has been out of action for nearly two and a half years now due to a neck injury. Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), the former WWE Champion posted a GIF from the show Seinfeld. It features Jerry Seinfeld sarcastically saying, "That's a shame."

Both Kingston and Woods had turned their backs on Big E when he arrived at the group's anniversary celebration last year on RAW. Since then, the duo never talked about him, and it was even expected that he might return and take revenge. It remains to be seen how The New Day responds to this loss on RAW.

