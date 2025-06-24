Triple H has completely ruined the world title reign of one of his biggest stars in WWE

WWE is currently at its peak, and the product is receiving widespread praise from viewers. Moreover, the company is consistently breaking attendance, merchandise sales, and viewership records under Triple H’s creative leadership. Multiple new stars are getting a push, but the booking of some notable names has arguably been lackluster.

Lately, the WWE Universe has been calling out Triple H for his booking of a world champion. The name in question is IYO SKY, who holds the Women's World Title. Her first world championship reign was great, but the same cannot be said about her ongoing run as RAW's top titleholder.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Game has been criticized for wasting SKY’s potential as a champion. The Genius of the Sky has been on the shelf since May 12 and hasn't defended her gold since WrestleMania 41. At The Show of Shows, she shocked fans by beating Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a three-way match. However, WWE has done nothing to capitalize on her huge win.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

IYO SKY is seemingly not scheduled to defend her title anytime soon

Ripley was looking like a potential challenger for SKY's gold following 'Mania. However, Mami is now engaged in a rivalry with The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez, and the two are set to lock horns in a Street Fight.

Many also expected Roxanne Perez to go up against The Genius of the SKY for the title. But Perez is now focused on her storyline with The Judgment Day. The recent developments on RAW indicate that SKY is not set to defend her championship anytime soon. A lack of title defenses is hurting her momentum.

A potential high-profile match needs a proper buildup

The Triple H-led creative team is seemingly working on a new storyline for IYO SKY, as her longtime ally, Asuka, is set to compete in the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament final against SmackDown’s Jade Cargill at WWE Night of Champions 2025.

If The Empress of Tomorrow emerges victorious at Kingdom Arena this weekend, she will punch her ticket to SummerSlam for a potential title bout against SKY. Asuka vs. SKY is a dream match for many and needs a proper buildup. Moreover, both stars are babyfaces, so the creative may have a tough time booking them against each other.

Expand Tweet

Major WWE plans for IYO SKY were canceled after a real-life incident

The June 16 edition of WWE RAW saw Liv Morgan sustain an unfortunate injury in her singles rematch against Kairi Sane. She dislocated her shoulder due to an awkward landing during the match.

Later, reports revealed Liv’s injury was serious and needed to be treated surgically, which could sideline her for months. As per Cory Hayes, major plans involving Morgan were canceled due to the injury, including a match against IYO SKY.

Expand Tweet

SKY and Morgan had an intense face-off on the same edition of Monday Night RAW. However, WWE cannot continue with the feud in The Miracle Kid's absence. Despite being inactive for a long time, the Japanese star remains a massive fan favorite. However, Triple H is doing nothing to capitalize on her popularity. This has arguably ruined her championship reign.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the Women’s World Champion and who she faces next in her first-ever title defense since The Showcase of the Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!