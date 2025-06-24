Triple H has completely ruined the world title reign of one of his biggest stars in WWE

WWE is currently at its peak, and the product is receiving widespread praise from viewers. Moreover, the company is consistently breaking attendance, merchandise sales, and viewership records under Triple H’s creative leadership. Multiple new stars are getting a push, but the booking of some notable names has arguably been lackluster.
Lately, the WWE Universe has been calling out Triple H for his booking of a world champion. The name in question is IYO SKY, who holds the Women's World Title. Her first world championship reign was great, but the same cannot be said about her ongoing run as RAW's top titleholder.
The Game has been criticized for wasting SKY’s potential as a champion. The Genius of the Sky has been on the shelf since May 12 and hasn't defended her gold since WrestleMania 41. At The Show of Shows, she shocked fans by beating Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a three-way match. However, WWE has done nothing to capitalize on her huge win.
IYO SKY is seemingly not scheduled to defend her title anytime soon
Ripley was looking like a potential challenger for SKY's gold following 'Mania. However, Mami is now engaged in a rivalry with The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez, and the two are set to lock horns in a Street Fight.
Many also expected Roxanne Perez to go up against The Genius of the SKY for the title. But Perez is now focused on her storyline with The Judgment Day. The recent developments on RAW indicate that SKY is not set to defend her championship anytime soon. A lack of title defenses is hurting her momentum.
A potential high-profile match needs a proper buildup
The Triple H-led creative team is seemingly working on a new storyline for IYO SKY, as her longtime ally, Asuka, is set to compete in the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament final against SmackDown’s Jade Cargill at WWE Night of Champions 2025.
If The Empress of Tomorrow emerges victorious at Kingdom Arena this weekend, she will punch her ticket to SummerSlam for a potential title bout against SKY. Asuka vs. SKY is a dream match for many and needs a proper buildup. Moreover, both stars are babyfaces, so the creative may have a tough time booking them against each other.
Major WWE plans for IYO SKY were canceled after a real-life incident
The June 16 edition of WWE RAW saw Liv Morgan sustain an unfortunate injury in her singles rematch against Kairi Sane. She dislocated her shoulder due to an awkward landing during the match.
Later, reports revealed Liv’s injury was serious and needed to be treated surgically, which could sideline her for months. As per Cory Hayes, major plans involving Morgan were canceled due to the injury, including a match against IYO SKY.
SKY and Morgan had an intense face-off on the same edition of Monday Night RAW. However, WWE cannot continue with the feud in The Miracle Kid's absence. Despite being inactive for a long time, the Japanese star remains a massive fan favorite. However, Triple H is doing nothing to capitalize on her popularity. This has arguably ruined her championship reign.
It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the Women’s World Champion and who she faces next in her first-ever title defense since The Showcase of the Immortals.
