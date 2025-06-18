Triple H forced to change 3 major WWE storylines following recent real-life incident

WWE is heading towards an important timeline as this summer is scheduled to host major premium live events. The Triple H-led creative team has been working tirelessly to craft the perfect lineup for shows like Night of Champions, Evolution 2, and the first-ever, two-night SummerSlam. However, after a real-life incident, The Game may be forced to change three major storylines.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW saw Liv Morgan getting injured during her singles rematch against Kairi Sane, after she got dropped on her elbow. The impact resulted in Morgan dislocating her shoulder. While speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on SportsKeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes revealed that Morgan could be out for three months.

Multiple X (formerly Twitter) pro-wrestling accounts also posted this update, including a popular WWE source, Cory Hayes, who reported that three major plans involving Liv Morgan have been scrapped or shifted—from a feud against IYO SKY, a storyline with the Bella Twins, and the ongoing Judgment Day saga.

“Several storylines are going to either shift or completely change due to the injury. She was set for a hugely featured summer season, including a match with Iyo, a Nikki/Bella Twins program, and Judgment Day,” Cory’s tweet reads.

WWE veteran shares views on Liv Morgan getting injured on RAW

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his take on Liv Morgan’s injury on the red brand against Kairi Sane. He noted that WWE's women's superstars like Morgan, Asuka, and Kairi get injured often.

"She gets hurt a lot. That’s what people forget, man. These girls are not big. They’re not big, and you just see so many injuries. Asuka just came back, Kairi Sane came back, and now, is Liv going to be on the shelf? Somebody is always injured," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see when Liv Morgan returns to the Stamford-based promotion, and where she fits in after three months in an already stacked women’s division.

