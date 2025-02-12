Triple H to confirm another major championship match for WrestleMania 41 this week? Exploring the possibility

As WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H is leading the Stamford-based promotion into a new era. So far, The Game’s vision has proven effective for the company’s success. World Wrestling Entertainment has begun preparations for Road to WrestleMania 41. That said, HHH may announce another major championship bout for The Show of Shows.

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will be important, featuring multiple major bouts, including two Chamber qualifiers, one tag team match, and a title bout. Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her championship against Nia Jax.

In a shocking twist, the match could lead to a Women’s Championship match for WrestleMania 41. Tiffany Stratton is favored to retain her title on the blue brand this week. If The Buff Barbie retains her championship, Charlotte Flair, a close friend of Jax and the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble winner, could come out and choose Stratton as her opponent for WrestleMania 41.

Trending

There has long been significant hype and anticipation for Stratton vs. Flair. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas could be the perfect venue for fans to finally witness this iconic showdown.

Expand Tweet

That said, the angle proposed above is purely speculative, and fans will have to wait until Friday to find out whether Flair ultimately chooses Stratton as her 'Mania opponent.

Triple H announced the first title match for WrestleMania 41 on RAW

The biggest annual premium live event, WrestleMania 41, will take place live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso choosing World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his opponent for The Show of Shows. Triple H also announced the same on X.

"There is only one place to really prove if you’re “The Main Event” … and sometimes you just have to take the most impossible road to get there! Jey vs. Gunther. For the World Heavyweight Championship at #WrestleMania," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming week will see more bouts getting booked. With WrestleMania fast approaching, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the biggest show of the year in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback