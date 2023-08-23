Triple H to continue pushing WWE's most underrated star after current feud? Analyzing possibility

Triple H has been booking Gunther strongly since day one. Back in NXT UK, The Ring General was one of the greatest NXT UK Champions of all time. In around two weeks, he will become the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Since becoming the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther has taken the belt to another level. The Ring General has dominated all his opponents and has been unbeaten since joining the main roster. However, this past Monday night, The Champ lost his first ever match to Chad Gable by a countout.

Chad Gable and the Alpha Academy have been quite over with the fans for months now. Their entertaining segments, matches, and smooth inclusion of Maxxine have impressed all. While Gable as a team player is very good, every pro wrestling fan is aware of how good he is as a singles wrestler.

The former Olympian got his chance this past Monday against Gunther. He put on a hell of a match, becoming the first man to beat Gunther by countout. The match was so good and so highly anticipated that it garnered 1.8 million viewers and a 0.56 rating in the key demo.

With this popularity, Triple H can surely smell money in this feud. The King of Kings could cash in on this as a long-term story line that could end at the Survivor Series or Royal Rumble, if done well, even at the biggest WWE event of all time. Triple H could also make Gable the first one to defeat The Ring General clean and take his title.

WWE Hall of Famer could betray Triple H according to former employee

Edge wrestled his final match on SmackDown this past Friday. As per his contract, this was his last match for the company. The Rated-R Superstar hasn't informed much about his future. However, according to a former superstar, Edge he could betray Triple H and go to AEW.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray spoke about the chances of the former World Champion going to AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer feels Tony Khan could lure Edge in with his money.

“If this is Edge’s last match in WWE, if his contract is expiring, if he is done… do you think Tony [Khan] has the money to lure Edge over to AEW? Without a doubt“.

Another key reason for Edge to leave Triple H and go over to the rivals could be his real-life friend Christian. The Rated-R Superstar and Captain Charisma are childhood friends. Both superstars are also one of the most popular tag teams in history, and their reunion will take AEW to another level.

