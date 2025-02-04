Triple H to deal a blow to Kevin Owens after his attack on WWE RAW? Looking at the possibility

Kevin Owens appeared on the recent WWE RAW episode to attack former partner Sami Zayn. Following his actions, Triple H can decide to end The Prizefigher's destructive ways by giving him bigger consequences for his actions.

On this week's WWE RAW, Sami Zayn and CM Punk had a qualifying match for the upcoming Elimination Chamber. The latter won the bout, and to add insult to injury, Kevin Owens attacked Zayn after the match for refusing to help him against Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble.

The Prizefighter sealed the deal by delivering a Package Piledriver to his former partner, a move that is banned in the company. Due to what happened, Triple H can decide to put the former champion on a tighter leash.

KO has been using the Package Piledriver to take out superstars who don't agree with his perspectives. Randy Orton was the first victim in November, followed by Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event. After what happened on the recent red brand show, The Game can announce that if Owens uses the move again, he will be punished by either being fined or suspended. With WrestleMania just around the corner, The Prizefighter may not want to risk being absent.

Triple H and Kevin have already clashed in the December 2024 edition of SNME after the latter attacked the undisputed champion. With this in mind, it's clear that The Game is not a big fan of what Owens has been doing. That interaction has also proved that if needed, Kevin will push back against his boss.

With The Prizefighter continuing to eliminate the top stars of WWE RAW and SmackDown, giving Kevin this consequence can be The Game's way of ensuring that talents will still be available for The Show of Shows.

Which former champion sided with Kevin Owens instead of Sami Zayn on WWE RAW?

Many fans and stars were understandably mad about what the SmackDown star did to his former partner on the recent Monday show. However, Karrion Kross was one star on Owens's side.

The Final Testament leader has been trying to "poison" Sami in recent weeks and to get him to turn heel. This week, the former two-time NXT Champion tried to get into Zayn's head again, who continued to dismiss him. Which could be why Karrion was happy to know Kevin was healthy enough to attack Sami this week.

"I’m really happy Kevin Owens is ok," wrote Kross on X/Twitter.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next with Kevin Owens after his actions on WWE RAW.

