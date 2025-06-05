Triple H could disappoint fans with a controversial decision at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is right around the corner, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The premium live event is set to feature some of the most brutal action of the year, thanks to the unforgiving traditional ladder matches, and can end up changing the landscape of the industry.
Apart from the ladder matches, WWE has also confirmed a singles match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, which has had the fans talking. A tag team match featuring names like John Cena and Cody Rhodes has also been confirmed, which is seemingly set to be the main event of the show.
Considering a stacked card, WWE may end up making a decision that leaves the fans disappointed. This could end up making headlines in its own right and could steal the spotlight for the entire night. The Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match is set to feature some of the biggest names in the industry currently, and it would be pretty surprising if Triple H books El Grande Americano to win the match.
Americano is undoubtedly the underdog in the match, but doesn’t have the extra advantage that he usually has on RAW. The star has managed to pick up some big victories, thanks to a metal stuffed in his mask. However, with the upcoming match being a no-disqualification one, Americano’s headbutt might end up being a punishment for himself.
A potential decision like this could end up making headlines all around the world and leave fans confused about the company's future plans, with Americano holding a contract to potentially become a World Champion within a year.
WWE veteran addressed El Grande Americano winning the ladder match recently
While the potential plan still seems wild, wrestling legend Bill Apter addressed the star winning the Money in the Bank ladder match recently. During a recent edition of UnSKripted, the legend panned out a storyline in which Americano could end up facing Chad Gable, who would be the winner of the Money in the Bank contract, himself.
"After listening to Teddy Long and Mac Davis make their arguments on there, senor Americano would probably be the most outrageous, best choice because they could play with that so much and so easily. You know, Chad Gable loses at AAA, Americano wins the Money in the Bank, and somehow he has gotta wind up against himself. (chuckles)." [20:28 onwards]
Gable is set for double duty this weekend as he is also set to face Hijo Del Vikingo for the AAA Championship at World Collide. With some massive action set to unfold this weekend, time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.