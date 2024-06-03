Triple H to disband popular stable on WWE RAW? Exploring potential heartbreaking betrayal of 33-year-old star

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will bring us one step closer to the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. So far, only one match has been confirmed from the RAW side of things, with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre. However, more matches will soon be added to the card.

However, it's possible that Gunther's Imperium will not see the light of Clash at the Castle. The Triple H-led WWE Creative might pull the plug on the heel faction following the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

So, Ludwig Kaiser will be facing Sheamus for the first time in a singles match on tonight's RAW. This match is extremely important for both stars. For Sheamus, he needs to avenge his defeat against Gunther during the King of the Ring tournament. On the other hand, Kaiser needs to beat The Celtic Warrior to prove his worth to The Ring General.

However, the former WWE Champion is out for blood and will not stop until he has snapped Kaiser into two pieces. If the Imperium member loses against Sheamus on WWE RAW, the 2024 King of the Ring could lose his patience and turn on Ludwig Kaiser.

Notably, the former Intercontinental Champion used Ludwig Kaiser to get rid of former Imperium member Giovanni Vinci following the tag team's defeat to The New Day during an episode of RAW in April. The Ring General can remind Kaiser that the latter failed to walk the talk and, hence, no longer deserves to be by his side!

Ludwig Kaiser launched a backstage attack on Sheamus on WWE RAW

The Celtic Warrior returned to the flagship show during last week's episode. Sheamus addressed his recent against Gunther and how the 'Ken Doll' (Kaiser) messed up the match for him.

During the segment, Kaiser appeared on the Titantron and mocked Sheamus for blaming the former for his defeat to Gunther. Furthermore, he continued to humiliate the Irish star. An angry Sheamus headed backstage to confront Kaiser, but the Imperium member got the better of him.

Kaiser attacked out of nowhere, and the duo dragged each other through the backstage equipment area into the arena. WWE officials and General Manager Adam Pearce eventually intervened to separate the two superstars.

The duo will look to settle their issues inside the squared circle on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see if Gunther makes an appearance during the match.

