Triple H to disband popular tag team on WWE SmackDown with a heartbreaking betrayal? Possibility explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 29, 2025 13:59 GMT
Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE!
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE! (Image credit: WWE.com)

WWE's CCO Triple H is currently the man behind all the creative moves in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Game has made some vital changes since taking over the company. He has kept the tag team division busy across all the brands. However, the 56-year-old legend may disband a popular tag team on SmackDown with a shocking betrayal.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are all set to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre). Flair and Bliss are heavy favorites to retain their title.

However, in a shocking outcome, Charlotte Flair could attack Alexa Bliss, turn heel on her, and walk away, leaving her all alone. Secret Hervice may take advantage of the heartbreaking betrayal and manage to beat Bliss to be crowned as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

This would potentially lead to a new interesting storyline in the women's division and set Bliss as a more massive babyface, while retaining The Queen as a true heel.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Speaking on TV Insider, former WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss discussed her tag team with The Queen, Charlotte Flair, and how she has changed since they teamed up.

"It came about very randomly, but it has been so much fun. It’s fun to see a different side of both of us. We’re just out there having fun and trying what works and seeing what doesn’t. It has just been showing a side of Charlotte that people don’t normally get to see," Bliss said. [H/T: TV Insider]

It will be exciting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team might have for the women's tag team division and whether The Queen and Little Miss Bliss will lead it for a long time or if it will fall apart soon and start a new feud. Only time will tell.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
