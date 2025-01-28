Triple H to disband a prominent WWE faction after Royal Rumble following recent turmoil? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been doing a wonderful job at the helm of WWE Creative for the last two years. The Game has managed to shape and refine several factions on both RAW and SmackDown. It seems that the journey of one of those might be coming to an end, as WWE could disband a prominent faction after the Royal Rumble following recent turmoil on RAW.

The Judgment Day seems to be on the verge of implosion. The speculations stem from a recent unfortunate incident on this week's RAW. One of the core members of the stable, JD McDonagh, suffered multiple injuries during the World Tag Team Championship match last night. With the 34-year-old set to be sidelined for a few months, The Judgment Day's future appears to be hanging in the balance.

Moreover, Finn Balor, who has served as the anchor of the nefarious group, has been deflated by a series of losses in recent months. The Prince has disappeared into the shadows since his loss to Damian Priest in a Street Fight on the January 13 edition of RAW. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have also embarked on a different path, potentially leaving behind the remnants of The Judgment Day.

One of the most integral members of the stable, Dominik Mysterio, is also wandering directionless on Monday Night RAW. The faction has completely lost its brotherhood in recent months, lacking the cohesion and unity that was once its hallmark. The only option that seems viable at this point is to break up the group.

Therefore, there is a good possibility that Triple H may disband the faction after the Royal Rumble, paving the way for its members to embark on their respective journeys on the main roster.

Triple H to move some Judgment Day members to SmackDown?

If The King of Kings decides to break up The Judgment Day, it will pose several questions about the future of its members on the main roster. There is a good possibility that The Game may decide to switch the brands of some of the members of the group following the faction's potential implosion.

WWE could easily shuffle The Judgment Day members across RAW and SmackDown. Stars like Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez appeared on SmackDown last week. It was not the first time the duo appeared on the blue brand's show. Therefore, Triple H could permanently move them to Friday nights via WWE's Transfer Window.

A few weeks ago, Dominik Mysterio was also speculated to be transferred to SmackDown. Therefore, the creative team could finally make that move to kick off his highly anticipated singles run. Meanwhile, Finn Balor is likely to remain on Monday Night RAW, where he will focus on regaining his momentum in the company.

JD McDonagh could also remain on RAW, embarking on a solo run. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Judgment Day.

