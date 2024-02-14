Triple H to erase 10-time WWE World Champion from history books like Chris Benoit? Exploring potential signs

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could completely erase a 10-time World Champion from history and give him the Chris Benoit treatment.

The name in question is Brock Lesnar. The 10-time World Champion has been left off the WrestleMania 40 cards. Recent reports suggest that there were internal discussions regarding a possible fight between Lesnar and the reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the plans have since been shelved.

The former Universal Champion was also expected to return to the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble event and was slated to face Dominik Mysterio at the Elimination Chamber PLE on February 24. However, all the plans were abruptly canceled due to the emergence of a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which potentially involved The Beast Incarnate as well.

Expand Tweet

In January, Janel Grant, a former staff member of the Stamford-based promotion, initiated legal proceedings against Vince McMahon. Grant purportedly alleged that McMahon disclosed her contact information to a former UFC Champion, who then made unwanted requests from her. It is assumed that the UFC Champion named in the lawsuit is Brock Lesnar.

The former Universal Champion was subsequently excluded from the WWE Supercard Digital Collectible game and the showcase cover of WWE 2K24. Brock Lesnar may appear to have vanished from WWE history, yet his superstar profile remains on the company's website.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Beast. As of now, it seems that Triple H and his team may maintain some distance from Lesnar and refrain from mentioning him until the lawsuit is resolved.

WWE reportedly planned Gunther vs Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 40

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther at WrestleMania would have held great importance since The Ring General is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Expand Tweet

Gunther's quest for a fresh opponent has become evident, sparking speculation regarding the possible culmination of Lesnar's tenure in the company. Speaking of The Ring General, he may take out a competitor in the Elimination Chamber match to secure his spot and win the Chamber match to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

Whatever happens to Gunther remains to be seen, as Lesnar's involvement is no longer a possibility. Currently, it is uncertain how the company will proceed with The Beast's comeback and whether or not it will ever materialize in the future.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will return to the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.