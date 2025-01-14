Triple H to exclude Top WWE champion from the 2025 Royal Rumble match card? Exploring the potential reason

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is around the corner and the promotion's CCO, Triple H, must do his best to book a card that will entertain wrestling fans. While the majority of the attention will be on the Royal Rumble match, The Game will also have to make sure other matches on the card live up to expectations.

The best way he can ensure the same is to book his top champions to defend their titles. However, there is a chance that one such top champion may be rested for the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE. The top champion who could be rested is World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Firstly, as mentioned above, Gunther is the World Heavyweight Champion and there is no way he would enter the Royal Rumble. This means the Austrian wrestler's only chance to be a part of the premium live event is to defend his World Heavyweight Championship.

However, at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, Gunther will be defending the World Heavyweight Title against Jey Uso. Since the former will already be facing formidable competition in Jey, there is a huge chance WWE could rest Gunther and avoid booking him to be a part of the Royal Rumble.

WWE veteran is not in favor of Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

The fact Jey Uso is challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship has made many members of the WWE Universe happy. After all, many believe that Jey's work as a singles superstar warrants a main event spot to challenge, and potentially win titles.

However, the one man who disagrees with the idea of Jey challenging Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event is WWE veteran Vince Russo. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned Jey shouldn't have gotten the chance after losing to Gunther on previous occasions.

"This is the equivalent of... you say two out of three, and when the guy wins two, it's like, ‘No, no, it’s three out of five, no, no, it’s four out of seven.’ That’s what it is. Here’s the bottom line: if he beat Jey Uso twice, there shouldn’t be a third time. He beat him twice, bro. There shouldn’t be a third time," Russo said. [From 51:56 onwards]

Heading into the match, Gunther will indeed be a massive favorite to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. However, it will be interesting to see if Jey can pull off an upset and shock the WWE Universe.

