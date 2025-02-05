Triple H to execute a long-awaited reveal at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

WWE is officially on the Road to WrestleMania 41, and Triple H will have a lot on his plate. In the coming months, he will have to finalize the match cards for both nights of The Show of Shows. However, matches may not be the only thing he will book for the event. He can execute a long-awaited reveal in Las Vegas.

The reveal has everything to do with Jade Cargill. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been out of action for quite a while. A recent report from PWInsider Elite indicates that she has been training at the Performance Center, and WWE is planning to feature her at WrestleMania 41.

If the rumors are true, The Grandest Stage of Them All can be where Cargill reveals what everyone has been wanting to know. Who was her mystery attacker? It has been a burning question ever since she was assaulted in November 2024. That said, Triple H could book the reveal to take place either on April 19 or 20.

If The Game decides to pull the trigger on this idea, it would make WrestleMania 41 all the more exciting. But, as of now, this remains nothing more than speculation.

Triple H hyped up Jey Uso following his incredible Royal Rumble win

The WrestleMania 41 season officially started at Royal Rumble 2025. The event, which was held this past Saturday, featured several incredible matches, including the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble. In the Men's bout, it was fan favorite Main Event Jey Uso who came out on top.

It was a huge moment for Jey, who decided to celebrate the victory on RAW. There, things got even more surreal, as the entire WWE Universe cheered him on as he stood speechless in the middle of the ring. He was even asked for an encore of his iconic Yeet chant, and Triple H could not help but share the incredible video of it on Instagram.

The Game wrote that even he had goosebumps seeing and hearing the crowd's reaction. He also officially welcomed everyone to WrestleMania season.

"Goosebumps. Welcome to #WrestleMania season."

Jey Uso's iconic win is surely just the tip of the iceberg. There is no doubt that The Cerebral Assassin has a lot more planned for The Show of Shows.

