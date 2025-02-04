"Goosebumps" - Triple H endorses major WWE star to kick off WrestleMania season

Triple H endorsed a major WWE Superstar on the Road to WrestleMania 41 today on social media. The promotion is currently building toward Elimination Chamber 2025 on March 1.

Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. Main Event Jey kicked off last night's edition of WWE RAW and got a thunderous ovation from the crowd. Gunther interrupted the 39-year-old and warned him not to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

The Game took to Instagram today to share a video of Uso's reaction from fans last night and noted that it gave him goosebumps. Triple H also stated that WrestleMania season was underway, and you can check out his heartfelt message in the Instagram post below.

"Goosebumps. Welcome to #WrestleMania season," he wrote.

Charlotte Flair also made her triumphant return this past Saturday night at WWE Royal Rumble. The veteran won the Women's Royal Rumble match and will be challenging for a major title at The Show of Shows this April.

Former WWE writer suggests Triple H get help with creative

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Triple H get help with creative from WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that Heyman may have been the creative genius behind The Bloodline's storyline. The legend stated that Triple H should give Heyman something he can't get over with wrestling fans and see if The Wiseman can do something with it.

"I would think, because Roman was involved in The Bloodline, that means Heyman was heavily involved in The Bloodline. I bet you they came up with a lot of that. Outside of that, Triple H is not gonna give up any of his power. He's not gonna say, 'Okay, Paul I want you to handle the Wyatt Sicks story.' That's not the way it works in wrestling man. That's the problem. Nobody wants to give up any of the power they have. He's got a guy like Heyman, he was a big part of The Bloodline. Give him something else you can't get over. Let's see what he can do with it." [From 37:28 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event last month but was unable to dethrone The Ring General. It will be interesting to see who The YEET Master selects as his opponent at WWE WrestleMania 41 in the weeks ahead.

