Ex-WWE personality hits out at Triple H over poor creative; advises him to take help from 59-year-old veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared some advice for Triple H. The veteran writer was critical of the booking on Monday Night RAW and suggested some tips to improve it.

Russo has never shied away from calling out WWE on their creative process. The veteran writer was responsible for the company's success during the Attitude Era.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Paul Heyman was possibly the creative genius behind the whole Bloodline saga. He felt Triple H didn't want to hand over his power over the creative despite leading to lackluster stories. The veteran writer called out Hunter to let Heyman manage a few angles and come up with better stories for the fans.

"I would think, because Roman was involved in The Bloodline, that means Heyman was heavily involved in The Bloodline. I bet you they came up with a lot of that. Outside of that, Triple H is not gonna give up any of his power. He's not gonna say, 'Okay, Paul I want you to handle the Wyatt Sicks story.' That's not the way it works in wrestling man. That's the problem. Nobody wants to give up any of the power they have. He's got a guy like Heyman, he was a big part of The Bloodline. Give him something else you can't get over. Let's see what he can do with it." [From 37:28 onwards]

Triple H has come under the scanner after WWE lost viewership on Netflix and a section of fans were unhappy with the Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see how the Chief Content Officer books the major storylines in the company heading into WrestleMania.

