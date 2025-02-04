Gunther taunts Jey Uso following intense confrontation on WWE RAW

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther taunted Jey Uso today on social media following their intense confrontation last night on WWE RAW. Main Event Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble match and will be challenging for a major title at WrestleMania 41 this April.

The Ring General warned Uso on last night's edition of the red brand that he would make his life hell on the Road to WrestleMania if he chose him as his opponent. The champion took to Instagram today to share a video of his warning to the 39-year-old on RAW and added a taunting message.

"Legacy is built by beating giants, not shadows," he wrote.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Jey Uso will also be appearing on this Friday's edition of SmackDown to have a conversation with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare defeated Kevin Owens in a Ladder match to retain the title at Royal Rumble 2025.

Kevin Owens attacked Sami Zayn last night on RAW after CM Punk defeated the veteran in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Ex-WWE employee reacts to Jey Uso and Gunther's promo on RAW

Vince Russo was not a fan of the promo between Gunther and Jey Uso last night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo shared his thoughts on the opening segment of last night's show. The legend stated that the promo lacked intrigue, and there wasn't anything memorable about it.

"Gunther comes out, and cuts a typical Gunther promo and I just felt, when Jey says, somebody just talked about predictability, I'm going to walk out of WrestleMania as WWE Champion. That was as flat as flat as can be. That was just such a cookie-cutter finish line flatter than flat, Chris." [From 50:oo onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso got a tremendous reaction from wrestling fans last night on the red brand before he was interrupted by the World Heavyweight Champion. It will be interesting to see who the 39-year-old selects as his opponent for WrestleMania 41 in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback