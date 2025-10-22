Drew McIntyre has finally received another shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. He is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes in a highly anticipated rematch for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI.The championship match was made official by SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis in a video posted on the Stamford-based promotion's official social media handles this week. Many think the match's outcome is predictable since Rhodes already holds a win over the Scotsman. However, Triple H might execute a shocking double turn at the upcoming event.Last week's episode of the blue show saw an Undisputed WWE Championship match between The American Nightmare and The Scottish Psychopath in the main event. Originally, the bout was supposed to be a number one contender's match between Jacob Fatu and McIntyre to decide Cody's challenger at SNME XLI. However, the plan changed after Fatu was attacked backstage.Interestingly, Cody Rhodes teased a heel turn on SmackDown by attacking the 40-year-old with the Undisputed WWE Championship during the title match, causing the bout to end via disqualification. Babyface champions usually don't use unfair means to gain an advantage. Hence, there is a chance that The American Nightmare might finally embrace his dark side in his quest to defeat McIntyre.Triple H might decide to spice things up even more and execute a double turn at SNME XLI. In a surprising twist, Drew McIntyre could be booked to capture the title at the upcoming show and turn face. Meanwhile, a frustrated Cody Rhodes could turn heel and attack The Scottish Psychopath. If the double turn happens, Rhodes could kick off a new storyline as a top heel without having a title around his waist. It could even allow WWE to finally book The American Nightmare against his longtime rival, Randy Orton, who could be the babyface in the storyline.McIntyre has become very popular over the past year or so due to his impressive performances inside the ring and on the microphone. Many want him to win the world title and embark on a lengthy reign as champion. Hence, he is the perfect candidate to dethrone Rhodes and become a babyface. Moreover, he can't afford to suffer another loss to the champion.While this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing. It remains to be seen what surprises The Game has in store for fans at SNME XLI.Randy Orton could finally enter the Undisputed WWE Championship pictureIf the abovementioned scenario plays out, Randy Orton might set his sights on becoming a 15-time world champion.The Viper has seemingly put his dream of becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion on hold after Cody Rhodes regained the gold from John Cena at SummerSlam. He challenged Cena for the title at Backlash, where he lost. He also made it to the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, only to lose to Cody.Given that Orton is currently at odds with The Scottish Psychopath, he could easily challenge him for the title after he potentially dethrones Cody at SNME XLI. That said, this angle is also speculative.