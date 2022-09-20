"The world has changed" - Triple H explains why one thing will not be returning to WWE

Triple H has brought back several released stars since taking over creative for WWE, but The Game will not be bringing blood back to TV anytime soon.

Since gaining power after Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H has brought back several released superstars, changed the NXT logo, and announced WarGames matches for Survivor Series. The product appears to have more edge to it and this has led some fans to wonder if blood could be featured in matches moving forward.

Speaking with The Ringer, the 53-year-old shot down those rumors and said that he doesn't think it is necessary anymore as the world has evolved. Triple H added that what they do is already dangerous enough.

"The world has changed. The world has evolved. I don’t think it’s necessary. If we have talent that gets [cut open], usually you’ll see them roll out and they’ll get looked at to make sure that there’s nothing dangerous. I’m just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous." (H/T: The Ringer)

He noted that the company did feature blood in the past, but thinks it would be irresponsible to go back to that.

Triple H says Logan Paul has earned his respect ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE held a press conference this week for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

The 14-time world champion praised Logan during the press conference and said that the YouTube star blew his mind the first time he saw him in the ring. Triple H noted that he does not give his respect easily, but claims that Logan Paul has earned it.

The company's next Premium Live Event is Extreme Rules on October 8th. Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan is the only Extreme Rules match currently scheduled for the event. It will be interesting to see what Triple H and creative come up with to fill out the rest of the card in the weeks ahead.

Do you think blood would add anything to the WWE product? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

