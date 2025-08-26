  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Triple H has failed 48-year-old legend on WWE RAW

Triple H has failed 48-year-old legend on WWE RAW

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified Aug 26, 2025 07:18 GMT
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

On last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce announced that "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio would be defending his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles on next week's show in Paris.

Ad

While having the match in France itself was obvious, considering Styles' connection with the French crowd, scheduling it for RAW instead of the PLE the night before has raised some eyebrows. Styles vs Mysterio is by no means, after all, a match lacking star power, build, or stakes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE Clash in Paris also presently has just five matches scheduled for the show next weekend, and despite the sheer amount of star power on the show, it does not have the most flattering card.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Triple H booking AJ Styles vs Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title for Clash in Paris could have given a much-needed boost to the five-match card, which currently looks like this:

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) defends against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight
  • John Cena vs. Logan Paul in singles action
  • Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in a singles match
  • Sheamus vs. Rusev in a "Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook" match, meaning no disqualifications
  • Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
Ad

With AJ Styles nearing the end of his career and set to retire from professional wrestling in under two years, the fact that he can still perform at the highest level and has been doing some great character work should have warranted a featured match on a PLE, especially in France.

AJ Styles must win the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio on RAW next week

Despite challenging Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW next week and not at Clash this weekend, a victory for AJ Styles in Paris and capturing the Intercontinental Championship remains a must.

Ad

It could not just kick off perhaps Styles' final run as a major champion in WWE, but could also pave the way for a blockbuster clash with John Cena: one final dream encounter built around the only title that has eluded Cena in his storied WWE career.

With Cena set to hang up his boots by year’s end, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. AJ Styles and John Cena share legendary in-ring chemistry, and the narrative practically writes itself. A showdown of this magnitude would have all the makings of an instant classic.

As for Dominik Mysterio, next week's RAW would be the perfect time for him to drop the gold. He remains incredibly over with fans, appears primed for a babyface turn, and Dom is reportedly in line to become the centerpiece of AAA and win the AAA Mega Championship from El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tathya Sachdev
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications