Triple H finally breaks silence on the serious COVID-19 outbreak in WWE

Triple H addressed all the recent controversies in an honest interview.

He revealed how WWE are planning to keep everyone safe from Covid-19.

The outbreak of COVID-19 practically brought the entire world to a standstill. Amidst the testing times, WWE continued to produce its weekly shows and PPVs, but there was no live audience. The company took all the necessary precautions and slowly introduced NXT talents as a part of the audience at the Performance Center. Unfortunately, WWE saw a spike in positive COVID-19 cases recently, and Triple H finally broke the silence on the entire issue.

From adapting to the necessities during such difficult times to evolving their safety measures, there's a lot that has changed in WWE in the last few weeks. During his recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Triple H opened up about WWE's response in terms of protecting its employees during these difficult times.

What did Triple H have to say about the serious rise in Covid-19 cases in WWE?

Triple H noted that WWE have increased the number of tests conducted in order to ensure that positive cases are detected at the earliest. He revealed that things have changed a lot, and the promotion is constantly evolving its safety precautions in order to create the best environment for the talents who participate in the weekly tapings.

“Look, this is a difficult experience and a learning experience for everybody, especially for us. Everything that we are doing, health and safety-wise has evolved at the Performance Center. As we learn more about it and as this changes, we’re going to continue to evolve. I feel like every day you’re getting different information.”

“As far as a bubble strategy, everybody has a different take on this. My feeling is, yes, it’s increasing everywhere, but our testing is increasing as well. I think we have been very successful in that, prior to this recent wave, what we were doing was working, we didn’t have a massive outbreak. As things increased, what we have been able to do, in my opinion, has been to protect the people that come in and participate with us in the performances. When you see there are positives, that is the system working.”

“Everybody is going to be around others, their families, things they do in their personal lives. If they have had contact, are at risk or are putting others at risk, we are preventing them from coming in. Every time that we go to the Performance Center and leave, it is pandemic-level cleaned. We’re doing everything we possibly can.”

Triple H also said that they are following all the medical guidelines recommended by the experts as well as the instructions sent out by the CDC. He highlighted WWE's recent mandatory mask policy that was introduced just last week. Triple H further stated that they are on top of the latest developments when it comes to tests. He further assured that WWE are doing everything required to keep everyone safe inside the Performance Center.