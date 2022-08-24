Triple H finally brings back another fan-favorite, former world champion kidnapped, iconic gimmick gets a huge restart – 4 biggest hits from WWE RAW

WWE RAW has significantly improved in terms of content over the last month. The three-hour show regularly features great matches and interesting segments.

This week’s episode was no different, featuring multiple big returns. Usually, this list would also discuss “flops” from the red brand, but last night’s show didn’t feature any poor performance.

Here, we look at some of the biggest hits from the latest edition of RAW. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Johnny Gargano makes an epic return

The biggest surprise on the latest edition of RAW was Johnny Gargano’s epic WWE return. While fans were hoping to see him back sooner rather than later, Triple H orchestrated a perfect surprise.

Gargano returned with Rebel Heart and was not forced into any segment. It took everyone a moment to realize that he is truly back in action after nine months and fans were mostly happy that they didn’t get any spoilers beforehand.

Gargano’s passionate promo was interrupted by Theory. Once upon a time, the two were close as part of The Way in NXT. However, Mr. Money in the Bank was arrogant about his recent successes and ended up disrespecting his former leader.

Gargano responded with a Superkick and laid the foundation for his first feud following his return. The entire segment was great and set up multiple exciting possibilities for compelling storylines moving forward.

#2 Hit on WWE RAW: Edge

The main event of WWE RAW saw Edge have his first match on Canadian soil in a decade. He locked horns with Damian Priest hoping to avenge the betrayal of Judgment Day.

The latter deserves credit for putting up one of his best performances in recent memory, but Edge was on a whole different level. The match had moments that subtly referred to their initial days together in the Judgment Day.

One of the biggest highlights of the match was Edge using the Canadian Destroyer towards the end. He then delivered a Spear to seal his victory but decided to punish his opponent a little more.

While the Rated-R Superstar was preparing for an extended attack on Priest, Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor arrived on the scene looking to take the Hall of Famer out.

The Judgment Day members were then trying to use a steel chair but were stopped by Beth Pheonix, who was ringside for the main event. Balor, Priest and Ripley left the ring following a brief confrontation with Phoenix while Edge slowly got back on his feet.

After the show, Edge addressed the crowd and said that he would like to return to the same place in a year’s time for his retirement match. He has more or less confirmed the potential end of his career, for when he will finally bid goodbye to the business on his terms. It will be interesting to see what’s next for him on WWE RAW.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Dexter Lumis finally strikes

After lurking in the shadows for weeks, Dexter Lumis finally made his target known on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. It all started with a tag team match, where Bobby Lashley teamed up with AJ Styles to lock horns with The Miz and Ciampa. It was a highly entertaining bout that allowed all four superstars to showcase their prowess.

Lashley is undoubtedly one of the biggest babyfaces in the company, as is evident by WWE fans’ cheers for the reigning United States Champion. Styles was phenomenal as always, and their opponents fought like crafty villains. Ciampa delivered yet another impressive performance to assert his dominance on RAW and The Miz was as good as he has ever been.

However, the match ended in a no-contest as The Miz was kidnapped from ringside. The former world champion became Lumis’ first victim who dragged him over the barricade and pulled him out of the arena.

The returning superstar made a statement with that move and it will be exciting to see him “explain” his actions in the coming weeks.

#4 Hit on WWE RAW: “Prizefighter” Kevin Owens’s first victim(s)

A WWE show in Canada without Kevin Owens would be criminal. The former Universal Champion had previously announced his intentions to bring back his celebrated Prizefighter gimmick. This week on WWE RAW, we saw that version of Owens victimize two top stars while the crowd cheered for him in unison.

Kevin Owens stepped up in response to the Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable, who was berating Toronto. He walked out to a massive pop and marched into the ring, intending to make things right for the home crowd.

KO was at his brutal best, picking up a convincing victory to kickstart his reign as The Prizefighter on the red brand.

He also attacked Otis to make sure that both Alpha Academy members got the message. KO didn’t cut a promo to maintain the credibility of his image but fans were undoubtedly delighted to see the Canadian national return, not only to the country but also his beloved character.

