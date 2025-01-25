Triple H to finally push 27-year-old WWE star following massive announcement last night? Exploring the possibility

Ever since Triple H took over WWE's creative regime, several superstars have found a way to shine under the spotlight. However, a few stars have remained in the shadows, unable to attract his attention and reach their full potential. Among the list is a 27-year-old superstar who was once riding on the edge of a lightning bolt on the main roster.

Following a lackluster run on SmackDown, Austin Theory might finally get his much-awaited push in WWE. The speculation arose after a massive announcement this week on the blue brand. Nick Aldis revealed that A-Town Down Under is moving to Monday Night RAW, the very place where Theory was once at the top of his game as the United States Champion.

The Triple H-led creative moving the 27-year-old to the flagship show seems to be a major indication that WWE has huge plans for him. Besides, fans have long been clamoring for his push, which is long overdue. There is a good possibility Austin Theory could finally set out on his redemption path as a singles star on Monday Night RAW, and 2025 could be his year.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that his monstrous push got derailed once Vince McMahon left the company. Even though he captured championships, Theory never got a taste of the main event scene under Triple H's regime. Therefore, moving him to RAW seems to be The Game's masterstroke to rejuvenate the youngster's career.

The WWE CCO could eventually split him from Grayson Waller, marking the onset of his much-awaited babyface turn. While the possibility of it happening is quite good, only time will tell what Triple H and creative have in store for him.

Triple H to sow the seeds of Austin Theory's babyface turn at Royal Rumble 2025?

Royal Rumble 2025 is around the corner, and it will officially kick off the Road to WrestleMania. For years, WWE has been sowing the seeds of future feuds and rivalries at the traditional Rumble matches, and the same could continue this year. Triple H could lay the foundation of Austin Theory's highly-anticipated babyface turn at the spectacle in Indianapolis.

The former United States Champion is expected to enter the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this year as every superstar will look to shine their fortune. Grayson Waller could be another potential participant in the contest. Both A-Town Down Under members could work as a cohesive unit in the match to eliminate other superstars.

In a shocking turn of events, Waller could end up throwing Theory over the top rope, eliminating his tag team partner from the Royal Rumble match. Should a moment like this happen, it will create a rift between both superstars. The Triple H-led creative could officially capitalize on this potential angle to eventually turn Austin Theory into a babyface.

This could lead to a feud between Theory and Waller on Monday Night RAW, giving both superstars a fresh beginning on Monday nights. While this is an intriguing prospect, it is currently speculation.

