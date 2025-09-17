Triple H to finally push 31-year-old WWE Superstar after his big win? Exploring the possibility 

Carmelo Hayes was called up to the WWE main roster on the April 26, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Sadly for him, he lost to Cody Rhodes in his first match on the blue brand. He aligned himself with The Miz the following year, forming Melo Don't Miz. It seems like Triple H will finally push the superstar following his big win on the latest episode of NXT.The 31-year-old made his return to the WWE's developmental brand last week for a feud against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. This week, he and Trick Williams teamed up against DIY in a tag team match, where they secured the victory with help from The Miz.Since being called up to the main roster, Carmelo Hayes has gradually gained momentum on the blue brand. However, despite his talent and impressive performances in the ring, Triple H has yet to fully elevate him to the upper card. This has led many fans to believe that the creative team is not doing justice to Hayes' potential as a singles competitor. Given the fan reaction to Melo's recent run and his big win on NXT, the Chief Content Officer might finally decide to give him a major push. There is seemingly no better way to make Carmelo Hayes a prominent star than by having him secure a title. Instead of pursuing the WWE Tag Team Title, Hayes might go after Sami Zayn's United States Championship.The 31-year-old has yet to become a champion on WWE's main roster. However, Hayes could be booked to dethrone Zayn in the coming weeks. A potential win over a veteran like The Master Strategist could take Melo's career to new heights. It could also allow the SmackDown upstart to eventually enter the main event scene.While this scenario might sound promising, it is mere speculation at the moment.Carmelo Hayes to face Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship on SmackDown?Sami Zayn captured the WWE United States Championship by defeating Solo Sikoa on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris. Since winning the title, Sami has demonstrated his resilience as a fighting champion by consistently defending it in an open challenge each week.That said, there is a possibility that the 41-year-old might issue another open challenge for the United States Title on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. If this happens, Carmelo Hayes could answer the challenge in a shocking twist and face Sami Zayn for the gold.That said, this scenario is also speculative, and fans must stay tuned to find out what's next for Melo.