Triple H to fire Charlotte Flair after controversial SmackDown segment? Analyzing major WWE decision

Last week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton got engaged in a heated promo battle as they continued to build towards their WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41 later this month. However, the segment derailed very quickly with both women bringing up big personal jabs that seemed very off-script, resulting in Stratton abruptly walking out.

Charlotte's final words resulted in her telling Stratton that she had received messages from Tiffany's real-life partner and fellow WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser in her DMs. This was one of the first times that any superstar acknowledged the pair's relationship during a scripted promo.

With Flair failing to connect to the crowd since her return WWE higher-ups, and Triple H may look to shockingly remove The Queen from the company moving forward if moments such as the SmackDown segment continue to rear their heads.

With their feud inadvertently going up a notch last week, fans are now eagerly anticipating Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's showdown at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE manager reflects on Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's SmackDown interaction

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's heated exchange on SmackDown last Friday became the talk of the town.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell indicated that the young Stratton failed to measure up to the veteran in Flair during their exchange:

"Well, they put her in that spot. They didn't foresee that Charlotte would completely eat her lunch on interviews, I don't think. Because if they saw that, why would they put her out there? She's almost self-destructing. I don't know if it's going to hurt her that much or anything. But people who know what to look for, we kinda know. You could see Tiffany getting frustrated, and tonight she left early like, 'Bye, I'm out of here. I'm gone,' and she left."

Check out the full video below:

Having worked as a heel for the majority of her WWE career, Stratton has had to quickly pivot and work as a face due to the crowd's instant rejection of Charlotte Flair ahead of 'Mania.

