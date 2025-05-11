Triple H to fire Randy Orton from WWE for his actions at Backlash Premium Live Event? Exploring why it’s possible

Under the creative leadership of Triple H, the WWE Universe witnessed the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event. The show concluded with John Cena standing tall as the Undisputed WWE Champion. In addition, Randy Orton gave the fans a memorable moment by having an RKO fest during the match.

Ad

This happened when referees were getting knocked out repeatedly during the match. When the second referee during the match was attacked, Nick Aldis and other official figures made their presence in the ring. At that moment, The Legend Killer RKOed John Cena, and if there was a referee in the ring to count, he might be your new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Unfortunately, things went haywire and The Viper was frustrated, asking Nick to bring a referee into the ring to count the pinfall. After getting no solution from The National Treasure, The Legend Killer decided to do what he does best, i.e., deliver an RKO. This time, however, not only the SmackDown General Manager but all the officials who were standing in the ring at that time got a taste of Orton's wrath.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though this moment might be a cool thing for the fans, Randy Orton might face serious repercussions for the same. In fact, there are some speculations that Triple H may even fire Orton from WWE. This angle between The Game and The Viper indeed will be part of a storyline only. The Chief Content Officer might confront Randy in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Triple H could mention how Randy isn't stopping himself from putting his hands on the authority figures and officials, as he has done this before, too. As a result, Triple H may decide to take strict action and fire The Apex Predator from the company.

Ad

While this could be done to write Randy off from television, it may not be very likely to unfold following Backlash 2025.

What does Triple H think about the final showdown of John Cena & Randy Orton at Backlash?

The Game appeared in the post-show press conference of Backlash, where he gave his opinion on the final match between Cena and Orton. The Game stated that he has been fortunate enough to watch both the stars grow in front of him.

Ad

Further, he highlighted the chemistry between these two veterans as both knew each other so much, and that was why they were able to deliver magic in the ring at Backlash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H also talked about the history between Cena and Orton as their first match was around 25 years ago at OVW. After a grueling 25 years, they clashed again for 'One Last Time' at Backlash 2025.

Additionally, the CCO felt he needed to book The Legend Killer as part of Cena's retirement tour from the company, considering their history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More