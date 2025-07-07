Triple H to be forced to intervene after Goldberg's rampage on WWE RAW? Possibility explored

Goldberg is set to battle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. With it being the final RAW before the show, both superstars are expected to be under the same roof tonight for one last confrontation. There are chances that things could escalate so much that it could compel Triple H to come out from backstage to intervene.

Gunther has been slandering Goldberg for the past few weeks in his promos, and he could look to do the same tonight, standing in front of the veteran. With a sly smile, The Ring General could take some personal shots at the WWE icon and mock him in an attempt to get into his head. He could continue to provoke the 58-year-old to the point where the latter may no longer be able to hold back.

Blazing with fury, Goldberg could unleash a merciless attack on Gunther and annihilate him. He could single-handedly take down all the security and officials and continue to wreak havoc on the Austrian, so much so that it could put their world title match at risk. As a result, Triple H could be forced to come out to the arena from gorilla position to prevent the potential situation.

The WWE CCO could punish the Hall of Famer for his actions that could have dealt a serious injury to the reigning world champion. In the wake of the potential situation, Triple H could make a shocking announcement, stating that the match between Gunther and Goldberg would now be a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

This could add an interesting twist to this blockbuster match between the two behemoths. Besides, the removal of the World Heavyweight Championship from the equation would make the outcome unpredictable, as things could shift in anyone's favor. It could keep fans hooked to their seats. While it is an intriguing scenario, it is purely speculation at this point.

Triple H to host a farewell segment for Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event?

Goldberg is one of the most iconic names in the world of pro wrestling, having a decorated career. However, it all comes to an end this Saturday when he walks down the aisle one final time in his wrestling boots. Fans might get to witness a special segment following his match with Gunther.

Triple H could host a brief farewell segment right after his bout at Saturday Night's Main Event. He, along with the entire roster, could come out at the ramp to honor the WWE icon. With a round of applause, all the superstars could show appreciation for the legendary career that Goldberg has had.

It could be a small tribute that could add grandeur to the show, making it an unforgettable night for the fans. There is a good chance of it happening since SNME will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, which happens to be the Hall of Famer's hometown.

It remains to be seen how things shape up this coming weekend. Nevertheless, Saturday Night's Main Event will be a must-see event for the fans.

