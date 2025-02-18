Triple H to be forced to take 40-year-old WWE Superstar off TV immediately after RAW? Possibility analyzed

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has his hands full with enraged superstars going rogue. This time, however, The Game may be forced to take a 40-year-old wrestler off television. Moreover, this decision may come after Adam Pearce failed to persuade the star on the latest episode of RAW.

Sami Zayn opened the latest episode of the show with a scathing promo on his friend-turned-foe Kevin Owens. The former Intercontinental Champion talked about his entire career being intertwined with that of Owens. He also mentioned how he needed another dance with KO who tried to end his career with an unprovoked Package Piledriver a few weeks ago, putting Zayn on the shelf.

The star was interrupted by Adam Pearce who reminded him that he wasn’t medically cleared to compete. The RAW General Manager also highlighted that if the match gets sanctioned, then nobody would be able to stop The Prizefighter from destroying Zayn. In response, the 40-year-old said that this also means that nobody would prevent him from destroying KO either.

Following this, Pearce felt compelled to allow a singles match between the two longtime rivals at the Elimination Chamber. However, he said the match would be unsanctioned. However, Triple H could step in and stop this match from happening.

Notably, the WWE CCO has already lost Randy Orton to a piledriver from Kevin Owens. The Game had tried to talk The Viper out of meddling with KO and it’s possible that he won’t be able to convince Zayn either.

Thus, there is a chance that he could take the former IC Champ off RAW to allow him to heal or maybe even think over the prospect of the Unsanctioned match.

While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Sami Zayn could be saved by a 14-time world champion at Elimination Chamber

Although Sami Zayn has received a match against Kevin Owens, he admitted during his promo that his neck was still in bad shape. This could be detrimental given the unsanctioned nature of his upcoming bout. Since the Elimination Chamber PLE takes place on March 1, 2025, Zayn doesn’t even have two weeks to recover.

The Prizefighter would definitely leverage this weakness and try to not just win the match, but end the career of the former El Generico. However, there is a chance that before KO destroys Zayn’s neck, Randy Orton could interfere and make a save.

The 14-time world champion has already been in a vicious brawl against Owens at the 2024 Crown Jewel. This time, however, the former Universal Champion may not see it coming and could get caught with an RKO. That could in turn set up a match between KO and Orton at WrestleMania while also giving Sami Zayn time to heal himself.

It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for these three WWE superstars.

