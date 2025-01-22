Triple H to be forced to take returning WWE star off TV immediately on The Rock’s orders? Exploring potential punishment

Triple H and WWE Creative saw Corey Graves return to live TV, joining WWE legend Booker T and Vic Joseph on the NXT commentary team for the January 21 episode of the brand. Graves praised NXT, saying that he was where he wanted to be.

However, he appeared to take a shot at The Rock when he said that 'pro wrestling never stopped being cool.' During his impressive run on the Road to WrestleMania last year, The Final Boss took credit for making WWE and pro wrestling cool again.

The WWE legend started a feud with Cody Rhodes, coming to the aid of Roman Reigns, and main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 40. He was also involved in the Reigns - Rhodes title match on Night Two when The American Nightmare finished his story and became the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Fast forward to today, Triple H could be forced to take Corey Graves off TV per The Rock's orders, since it appears that the WWE commentator took a shot at The Final Boss. Such a development would add more fuel to the ongoing drama, where Corey Graves called out WWE after the return of Pat McAfee to the RAW commentary team.

Graves opined WWE shouldn't have taken him off the commentary team when McAfee reunited with Michael Cole on RAW, with Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore moving to SmackDown. Still, his appearance on NXT could be the direction that WWE will now follow.

Triple H says he doesn't know whether The Rock will compete at WrestleMania 41

There has been intense speculation over The Rock and his potential involvement in WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss showed up at the RAW premiere on Netflix a couple of weeks ago but didn't provide an update on whether he would compete in Las Vegas.

For his part, WWE boss Triple H spoke to Sports Illustrated, where he said that he didn't know whether the WWE legend would compete at 'Mania this year.

"Time will tell. I don't want to give anything away, but I do believe as moments appear here that are huge, game-changing moments, he's a game changer. It's what he does. It's who he is," Triple H said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

If The Rock shows up at WrestleMania 41, he could take on either Roman Reigns or the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The other scenario is to face John Cena in the latter's final WrestleMania match.

