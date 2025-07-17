Triple H to be forced to turn a top WWE star heel ahead of big match at SummerSlam? Exploring the potential

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year from MetLife Stadium. It will be a two-night event for the first time in history, and Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make it a star-studded spectacle. Ahead of the grand event, The Game might unravel some big surprises, and one of those could be a top star's shocking character change.

Triple H could be forced to turn Tiffany Stratton heel this week on SmackDown. The Buff Barbie is set to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. However, one of the potential problems surrounding this feud is the fact that both superstars are babyfaces. WWE typically does heel vs. face feuds when it comes to high-profile matches at its major PLEs.

It helps to add more drama and excitement to the feud, enriching it with sheer intensity and animosity. It is Stratton who has a greater possibility of undergoing a character change because of her natural fit as a heel. The 26-year-old has a proven track record as a heel, excelling in her arrogant, entitled "Buff Barbie" persona during her NXT run and early main roster days.

Tiffany Stratton's villainous persona resonated strongly with fans, making her a standout antagonist on the roster. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill has been positioned as a powerhouse babyface since joining WWE. Her impressive physique, dominant in-ring style, and natural charisma have earned her significant support from the fans over the past two years.

Turning Cargill heel risks disrupting this momentum, especially since she’s still building her singles career on the WWE main roster. Hence, Triple H may have no choice but to turn Tiffany Stratton heel before her big match at SummerSlam. But will The Game do so? It remains to be seen.

Triple H to crown a new WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam?

Over the years, SummerSlam has been the host for some of the biggest surprises and jaw-dropping moments in WWE. It is the place where several championships changed hands and new faces have risen to stardom. Well, the same could happen this year under Triple H's creative vision.

Jade Cargill could defeat Tiffany Stratton and capture the WWE Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The company has been establishing The Storm as a top-tier star for the past few months. She is currently riding on a red momentum after defeating Naomi at Evolution.

However, a loss at SummerSlam, regardless of how it happens, could deal a crushing blow to Cargill's momentum. It could completely put her in the back seat, proving to be a stumbling block in her rise as a main-event star. Hence, Triple H might not take such a bold step with the 33-year-old.

On the other hand, Tiffany Stratton has been the WWE Women's Champion for a considerable time. Therefore, the clock could be ticking on her title reign, as WWE might be looking to reboot the SmackDown women's division by crowning a new champion at SummerSlam.

