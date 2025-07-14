Triple H to give former World Heavyweight Champion a title match vs. Gunther at SummerSlam? Why is it likely

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk, Penta, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, and LA Knight will compete in a Gauntlet Match to determine Gunther's challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. In the aftermath of Saturday Night's Main Event, The Ring General remains the champion, having defeated Goldberg in the latter's retirement match at the show.

However, it was the preceding match that seems to have seismically shifted Monday Night RAW's future, as Seth Rollins suffered a devastating injury during his match against LA Knight this past weekend. Not only is Rollins Mr. Money in the Bank, but he is also, at once, involved in feuds with almost all of the major names on the red brand since WrestleMania. He has been heavily involved with all of the competitors in the aforementioned Gauntlet Match, in addition to his interactions with Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

In fact, it has been confirmed that the Gauntlet Match was announced due to Rollins' injury in the first place, which means that WWE seems to have made a pivot in the lead-up to SummerSlam, and Seth Rollins' injury is indeed severe. Ahead of tonight's main event, this points to the inevitable conclusion that Rollins will not be competing at SummerSlam in his rumored match against CM Punk. So, what will Punk be doing at the show?

Well, with so many questions unanswered, the one answer to all these problems seems to be right in front of us: CM Punk. Regardless of what the initial direction was for The Ring General, it seems as though The Voice of the Voiceless is set to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

WWE teased a Gunther-Punk conflict two weeks ago on RAW, but it's unclear if Triple H had planned a one-on-one match between the two for SummerSlam at that time. However, given the competitors in the match, The Second City Saint seems to be the best choice to pick up the win tonight.

A match with Penta just does not seem big enough for SummerSlam, while WWE has already done Jey Uso vs. Gunther multiple times over this year. LA Knight and Bron Breakker may be interesting challengers for The Ring General. However, CM Punk still seems to be the best bet, considering the fact that he now does not have a marquee match.

With the time to build a compelling featured feud lacking, WWE may pick up right where they left off two weeks ago with The Ring General vs. The Second City Saint for SummerSlam.

Gunther and CM Punk have a long-brewing conflict

CM Punk has consistently referred to the defending World Heavyweight Champion as one of the guys he would like to wrestle in his final years as an active wrestler.

In fact, the two have previously faced off in some highly acclaimed matches at WWE's untelevised Live Events since Punk's return to WWE.

CM Punk had set his sights on Der Ring General and the World Heavyweight Championship last year, too, only for Drew McIntyre to make it clear that they had some unfinished business constantly.

Regardless of what was going to happen as pertains to Rollins, Punk, Gunther, and the World Heavyweight Championship until last weekend, WWE now has the opportunity to build up once again a phenomenal story heading into SummerSlam, with CM Punk as the veteran underdog babyface going after Gunther, the indomitable and dominant champion.

