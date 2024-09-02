Triple H to give legendary star his first WWE world title shot in 11 years on RAW today? Exploring the possibility

WWE RAW tonight will focus on the aftermath of Bash in Berlin. The WWE Universe can expect Gunther, The Terror Twins, and even CM Punk to be at the red brand show emanating from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Speaking of The Voice of the Voiceless being on RAW, Triple H might have interesting plans for him on tonight's show. Following Bash in Berlin, Punk claimed that his feud with McIntyre is over and he has set his sights on the world championship. Since he is signed to Monday Night RAW, he has to be targeting the World Heavyweight Championship.

Now, current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther's next opponent following Randy Orton hasn't been revealed yet. Hence, with The Ring General available to take a challenger and the Second City Saint willing to challenge, the story is writing itself.

The Stamford-based promotion can book Gunther vs. CM Punk for tonight's main event. Ideally, The Ring General will retain the championship but the feud will continue until Punk dethrones the champion. Otherwise, Triple H can turn it into a triple threat match between Punk, McIntyre, and Gunther at Bad Blood, which will also serve as Punk and McIntyre's rubber match.

Judgment Day member reveals having a problem with CM Punk ahead of WWE RAW

When the Second City Saint returned at Survivor Series 2023, one of the first superstars who voiced their displeasure was Seth Rollins. However, it seems that many share that emotion in the locker room, and another voice has popped up ahead of Monday Night RAW.

During a recent appearance on Gorilla Position, Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio threw away a CM Punk hat. He was asked if he had a problem with the former WWE Champion, to which Mysterio indicated that everyone has a problem with the Second City Saint.

"[Have you got a problem with CM Punk?] I mean who doesn't have a problem with CM Punk?"

WWE might build a storyline between Punk and a member of The Judgment Day sometime in the future, but right now, The Judgment Day's story with The Terror Twins is still not over!

