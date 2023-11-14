Triple H has given life to 5 superstars after taking over WWE creative

Triple H is a legendary WWE performer. He first joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the mid-1990s as Hunter Hearst Helmsley. From there, he became a member of D-Generation X, a world champion, and a Hall of Famer.

While his wrestling career was impressive, his work behind the scenes is arguably even more special. He took over the developmental scene of the company in 2012 and built NXT into the major program fans know and love today. He also brought fans 205 Live, NXT UK, the Mae Young Classic, the Cruiserweight Classic, and Worlds Collide.

He has recently been given the authority to oversee World Wrestling Entertainment's direction from both a talent standpoint and a creative. This has led to the renewed push or flat-out brand new television time for a wide variety of stars.

This article will look at a handful of superstars who have arguably benefited the most from The Game's leadership. This will especially account for the past few months, where Vince McMahon has seemingly been out of the picture.

Below are five superstars Triple H has given life to in WWE.

#5. Xia Li is finally getting a proper WWE push

Xia Li is one of the most fierce superstars in all of WWE. Li is Chinese and has an extensive martial arts background. She is also one of the promotion's most fit superstars, in far better shape than most of the human population.

The Protector spent time on NXT before being drafted to WWE SmackDown in 2021. Despite being called up, she never officially debuted until 2022. From March of this year until the end of October, Li only wrestled on Main Event and had not been featured regularly on television.

However, all of that changed. One of the first things Triple H did upon taking over the company's creative direction was pushing the Women's roster more. Xia has benefited from that more than just about anybody, picking up victories over Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in recent weeks. She is even feuding with Becky Lynch at the moment.

#4. Johnny Gargano & #3. Tommaso Ciampa, DIY are back

DIY on Monday Night RAW.

Johnny Gargano is an incredible in-ring performer. He wrestled in various indie promotions before signing with WWE NXT. While on the brand, Johnny held every title available to him, including the coveted NXT Championship.

Tommaso Ciampa has had a similar journey. He competed on the indie wrestling scene before joining WWE alongside Johnny. They formed DIY, later split up, and ended up going their separate ways. While Ciampa had more success than Johnny, neither man's career has truly taken off on the main roster.

The pair recently reunited as DIY on the main roster. Since then, they have been spotlighted regularly. Not only did they pick up a big tag team victory, but the pair are currently feuding with Imperium. The future looks very bright for DIY under Triple H's watchful eye.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura has shown a new side of himself

Long before joining WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura was a major success. He was a mixed martial artist and pro wrestler who made a name for himself as a top star in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He carried over that status upon joining NXT.

Unfortunately, his time on the main roster has been less favorable. He has still found success, winning several mid-card championships, but unfortunately, his WWE run has felt lackluster. However, that has changed recently.

Nakamura has received a brand new presentation as a villain. This includes cool vignettes and video packages with subtitles. He even headlined major events with Seth Rollins. While he failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship, he has been in a great spot.

#1. Tegan Nox is revitalized

Tegan Nox on RAW.

Tegan Nox is an extremely underrated performer. She first began her career in the United Kingdom but truly broke out via the Mae Young Classic, NXT UK, and NXT. While on the white & gold brand, she stood out courtesy of her cheerful personality.

She is another victim of poor booking on the main roster. She was called up in 2021, appeared only a few times, and was then drafted to RAW. Nox never competed on the red brand and was released later that year. She returned to WWE last year but ran into the same issue once Vince McMahon returned.

However, things have turned around. Tegan is regularly featured on Monday Night RAW. In fact, she has even been appearing on NXT and even on RAW Talk on a fairly frequent basis. Major victories, vignettes, and regular promo time have been a major win for The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard.

