Triple H gives candid reaction to JBL's induction into WWE Hall of Fame

Triple H has had his say on JBL being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

As the Cerebral Assassin, The Game, The King of Kings and a man with more world championship victories under his belt than you can shake a stick at, there's little denying that Triple H is a man with incredible influence in WWE.

Whether it's NXT youngsters winning their first championship, a new WWE signing making their first headline, or an old favou\rite returning to the fold, there are plenty of instances when a word from Triple H can go a long, long way in the industry of professional wrestling.

No matter what the stage a Superstar - or former Superstar - is at in their career, there's never a point at which an endorsement from Triple H doesn't have an impact - the perfect example being John 'Bradshaw' Layfield - JBL - who has recently been confirmed as the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020.

JBL is a charismatic and, at times, controversial figure who has stacked up a stellar career both in the ring, behind the announce desk and away from WWE altogether. The vast and varied nature of his body of work is exactly what The Game pointed to in a poignant social media post.

Numerous championships in a @WWE ring, #WrestleMania moments, and clotheslines delivered are only a part of what makes @JCLayfield’s career commendable. His work with our #Troops and continued philanthropic efforts are truly #WWEHOF material. Congratulations, John. https://t.co/t2kyrPOdda — Triple H (@TripleH) March 4, 2020

JBL joins The Bella Twins and the New World Order as other members of the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame, the ceremony taking place in Tampa Bay over WrestleMania weekend next month.