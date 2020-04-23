Triple H gives his brutally honest opinion on Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 36

John Cena and Bray Wyatt

Triple H has admitted that he was unsure whether he liked or hated the WWE WrestleMania 36 match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena after he watched it for the first time.

The cinematic Firefly Fun House match saw Cena transport back to a series of events throughout wrestling history, including his WWE debut against Kurt Angle and his WrestleMania 30 encounter with Wyatt.

In the end, “The Fiend” defeated Cena in the middle of the ring with a Mandible Claw to bring an end to one of the most unique matches that WWE has ever produced.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Triple H said he did not understand the match at first but he enjoyed both Superstars’ performances.

“Honestly, when it was over, I was like, ‘Did I like that or did I hate that? I’m not a hundred percent sure, but it went by quickly and I was entertained by it. I wasn’t sure where they were going with everything, but I really think I liked that.’”

The 14-time World Champion went on to describe the match as “business-changing”, while he praised Cena for being self aware enough to go outside the box of his own character.

Bray Wyatt and John Cena: What’s next?

John Cena has not been seen on WWE television since the Firefly Fun House match aired on the second night of WrestleMania 36.

Bray Wyatt, meanwhile, is set to face former Wyatt Family colleague Braun Strowman in one of the featured matches at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.